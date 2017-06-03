Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Generations Orion Pax Instruction Scan Reveals New Branding ? Transformers Tribute


Via Weibo user*???????????, we can share with you an image of an instruction manual for the recently revealed Generations Orion Pax. The manual gives a clear look at Orion’s head, which seems to be inspired by IDW’s comics and the previous Generations release of Orion Pax from 2013. What is more interesting, though, is that the instructions are a different style to the Titans Return line. While they share the overall look, they lack the Titans Return branding, instead opting for a smaller branding at top left, called*Transformers Tribute. What is Transformers Tribute? &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Generations Orion Pax Instruction Scan Reveals New Branding – Transformers Tribute appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



SleeplessKnight
Re: Generations Orion Pax Instruction Scan Reveals New Branding ? Transformers Tribut
These are not the greatest Transformers in the world, no. These are just a tribute.
