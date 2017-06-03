Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:41 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,833
Transformers and Primitive Skateboarding Black Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prim


We’ve got another interesting piece of news to share care of Weibo user*???????????. He’s posted an image of a black redeco of Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime. The figure sports a gold trim, and Primite Skateboarding branding on the side of the vehicle.*This seems to be clear evidence of a collaboration with Primitive Skateboarding, and the resulting figure is near on a Generations Nucleon Quest Super Convoy. Right now we are not clear how this figure will be released, or if it will be a US or Japanese market exclusive – while it is &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers and Primitive Skateboarding Black Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
