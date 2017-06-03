We’ve got another interesting piece of news to share care of Weibo user*???????????
. He’s posted an image of a black redeco of Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime. The figure sports a gold trim, and Primite Skateboarding branding on the side of the vehicle.*This seems to be clear evidence of a collaboration with Primitive Skateboarding, and the resulting figure is near on a Generations Nucleon Quest Super Convoy. Right now we are not clear how this figure will be released, or if it will be a US or Japanese market exclusive – while it is » Continue Reading.
