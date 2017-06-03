TFW2005 member, Ozformers admin, and nice guy griffin-of-oz has shared with us some details of advance premiere screenings of Transformers The Last Knight taking place in Australia on*June 20. Australian chain Event Cinemas
will be holding advance screenings of TLK at eight of their locations: Browns Plains – 6:15 PM Vmax Chermside – 6:15 PM Vmax Garden City Mt Gravatt – 6:15 PM Vmax Indooroopilly – 6:15 PM Vmax Loganholme – 6:15 PM Vmax North Lakes – 6:15 PM Vmax Dolby ATMOS Springfield – 6:15 PM Vmax Dolby ATMOS Brisbane City Myer Centre – 9:30 PM Vmax What is » Continue Reading.
