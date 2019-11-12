|
Shockwave Lab SL-62 Articulated Hands for LG-35 Super Ginrai
Third Party company Shockwave Lab has showed via Weibo
*images of their next upgrade kit:*SL-62 Articulated Hands for LG-35 Super Ginrai. This is a pair of new movable hands for the Takara Legends Super Ginrai mold and for his final combination as God Ginrai. They seem easy to install and can hold Ginrai’s sword. They are made in red and blue to match the original hands colors. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time to surface online once they share images. Check out all the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
