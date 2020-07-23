|
War for Cybertron Walmart Exclusive Soundwave Back In Stock
Thank the Matrix – some additional quantities of War for Cybertron Siege Netflix figures are showing up at Walmart.com. Soundwave specifically was tough to catch. Grab yours while you can! Spoiler Figure Soundwave
