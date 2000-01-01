Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,436
Ontario Collectors Con 2019 is Sunday, January 27th in Mississauga
Ontario Collectors Con 2019 will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga Meadowvale

Dealer registration is now available.

Ontario Collectors Con is Ontario's Premiere Toy Collector Event featuring a huge selection of vintage 70s, 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. Adult passes start at $10. As always, free parking will be available at the event.

For full event details please go to: http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com
