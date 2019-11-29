Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Sumalee Montano To Attend TFNation 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,867
Sumalee Montano To Attend TFNation 2020


TFNation*have just revealed their next voice actor guest for their 2020 edition: Sumalee Montano, the voice of Transformers Prime Arcee. Sumalee Montano attends TFNation for her very first time. Besides her role as the brave Autobot fembot in Transformers Prime she also lent her talents to the same character in the related videogame, and Raf’s mother on the show. She has been involved in several other animations like*Beware the Batman (Katana), X-Men: Destiny (Mystique), Skylanders (Cali), Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (Mera) and in several video games and even some live-action series and films. Sumalee Montano joins the great &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Sumalee Montano To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Generation Toys GT-04 J4ZZ Transformers Masterpiece IDW Jazz Excellent Condition
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
Lot of 7 G1 Transformers with boxes and one extra box
Transformers
Transformers Revoltech #19 & #25 Optimus Prime & Megatron Loose Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Original Targetmasters + Micromasters lot - 10 figures
Transformers
VINTAGE PRE TRANSFORMERS SCOPEMAN BINOCULAR ROBOT MICROMAN TAKARA Daioja
Transformers
Toyworld TW-06 Evila Star 3rd Party Transformers Astrotrain
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.