Sumalee Montano To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation*have just revealed their next voice actor guest for their 2020 edition: Sumalee Montano, the voice of Transformers Prime Arcee. Sumalee Montano
attends TFNation for her very first time. Besides her role as the brave Autobot fembot in Transformers Prime she also lent her talents to the same character in the related videogame, and Raf’s mother on the show. She has been involved in several other animations like*Beware the Batman (Katana), X-Men: Destiny (Mystique), Skylanders (Cali), Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (Mera) and in several video games and even some live-action series and films. Sumalee Montano joins the great » Continue Reading.
