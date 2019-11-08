Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,867

Via Robotkingdom we have image of the new Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Packaging and Collectible Die-Cast Pin. Fan-favorite femme fatale comes in a nice horizontal box featuring the Long Life Design logo of previous Masterpiece releases and showing her in both spider and robot mode (in a very dynamic pose). Additionally, we finally have a look at the new collectible die-cast pin included with Blackarachnia for the Asian market. And taking about pins, Robotkingdom have also shared an image of the new die-cast pin that is included with the Masterpiece Soundwave Reissue.





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



