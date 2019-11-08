Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Packaging and Collectible Die-Cast Pin Ima



Via Robotkingdom*we have image of the new Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-46 Blackarachnia Packaging and Collectible Die-Cast Pin. Fan-favorite femme fatale comes in a nice horizontal box featuring the Long Life Design logo of previous Masterpiece releases and showing her in both spider and robot mode (in a very dynamic pose). Additionally, we finally have a look at the new collectible die-cast pin included with Blackarachnia for the Asian market. And taking about pins, Robotkingdom have also shared an image of the new die-cast pin that is included with the Masterpiece Soundwave Reissue.*(You can check his gallery
Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
