Old Today, 09:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Hasbro Returns to New York Toy Fair in 2022 at Newly-Expanded Javits Center


Coming to us from the official New York Toy Fair website, we now have word that Hasbro will be returning to the event in-person in 2022. This comes after 2021’s Toy Fair was cancelled due to the covid-19 pandemic. In addition, it is reported that Hasbro will host its own showroom thanks to the space the newly-expanded Javits Center has provided. As stated on the website: The Toy Association has announced that the newly expanded Javits Center has paved the way for enhanced experiences and more space for the global toy community to gather at Toy Fair New York &#187; Continue Reading.

