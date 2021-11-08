Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:13 PM
Super_Megatron
X-Transbots MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsaurus) Gray Prototype


Third party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account, have just uploaded the first images of the gray prototype of their*MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsaurus). This is a very impressive take on Star Sabers eternal enemy as seen in the G1 Japan Transformers Victory cartoon. The figure will include a sword, 2 functional Breast Animals (Tigerbreast and Eaglebreast), and 7 interchangeable faces. This figure will stand*37 cm / 14.57 inches tall and its planned for the Masterpiece scale. We have several shots of this figure which looks really great in both scale and design next to Masterpiece Star Saber, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsaurus) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



