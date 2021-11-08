Third party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account
, have just uploaded the first images of the gray prototype of their*MX-20 Zeusaurus (Masterpiece Scale Deathsaurus). This is a very impressive take on Star Sabers eternal enemy as seen in the G1 Japan Transformers Victory cartoon. The figure will include a sword, 2 functional Breast Animals (Tigerbreast and Eaglebreast), and 7 interchangeable faces. This figure will stand*37 cm / 14.57 inches tall and its planned for the Masterpiece scale. We have several shots of this figure which looks really great in both scale and design next to Masterpiece Star Saber, and » Continue Reading.
