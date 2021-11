Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,466

Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxe Perceptor In-Hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the higly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series 86 Deluxe Perceptor. This is a completely new Deluxe mold which brings us a cartoon-accurate rendition of the Autobot scientist in both robot and microscope mode. To top it all, Perceptor also has a third tank mode as it was with his G1 toy. We also comparison shots with other Studio Series and War For Cybertron figures which complete the Transformers movie 1986 Autobot cast. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the



