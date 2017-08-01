Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 38,504

New Takara Legends Announced ? LG-58 Clone Box Set, LG-59 Blitzwing AND LG-60 Overlor





Along with the Masterpiece Hot Rod with Targetmaster news, the same unidentified sources have brought us news on the next three Legends releases scheduled from Takara Tomy. Our site sponsors confirmed this news shortly after. First up is a Clone Box Set, which should make several fans who have had trouble tracking down the Hasbro box sets rest at ease. LG-59 Blitzwing has also been announced and finally the big bad himself, Overlord is now on deck from Takara. No images have popped up yet, but preorders have. So make sure you lock them in below!





