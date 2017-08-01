|
New Takara Legends Announced ? LG-58 Clone Box Set, LG-59 Blitzwing AND LG-60 Overlor
Along with the Masterpiece Hot Rod with Targetmaster news, the same unidentified sources have brought us news on the next three Legends releases scheduled from Takara Tomy. Our site sponsors confirmed this news shortly after. First up is a Clone Box Set, which should make several fans who have had trouble tracking down the Hasbro box sets rest at ease. LG-59 Blitzwing has also been announced and finally the big bad himself, Overlord is now on deck from Takara. No images have popped up yet, but preorders have. So make sure you lock them in below! Sponsor Links:
