MP-40 Masterpiece Hot Rodimus With Targetmaster

News is coming in this morning revealing the latest Masterpiece to add to our collections: MP-40 Hot Rodimus with Targetmaster!*News first surfaced via unidentified sources, but was quickly confirmed via Transformers store preorders. At this time no images have been shown, but we can assume this figure will be a retooling of the MP-28 mold. Early information suggests a release date of February 2018 with pricing being around $90 USD (this is subject to change as more information surfaces). Check out our sponsor links below to lock in your preorder! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store