Ener-Con 2017 Welcomes Richard Newman As Guest of Honour! Richard Newman will be the Guest of Honour at this years event, August 26th & 27th in Winnipeg, Manitoba!



Richard is best known to Transformers fans as the voice of Rhinox in Beast Wars, Tankor in Beast Machines and Vector Prime in Cybertron!



Ener-Con takes place August 26th & 27th @ the Canad Inns Polo Park in Winnipeg! The show will feature over 40 guests, artists and vendors as well as a full schedule of programming, video game tournaments and more!

