Ener-Con 2017
has announced that voice actor Richard Newman
will be the Guest of Honour at this years event, August 26th & 27th in Winnipeg, Manitoba!
Richard is best known to Transformers
fans as the voice of Rhinox
in Beast Wars
, Tankor
in Beast Machines
and Vector Prime
in Cybertron
!
Ener-Con takes place August 26th & 27th @ the Canad Inns Polo Park in Winnipeg! The show will feature over 40 guests, artists and vendors as well as a full schedule of programming, video game tournaments and more!