Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Ener-Con 2017 Welcomes Richard Newman As Guest of Honour!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:37 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,667
Ener-Con 2017 Welcomes Richard Newman As Guest of Honour!
Ener-Con 2017 has announced that voice actor Richard Newman will be the Guest of Honour at this years event, August 26th & 27th in Winnipeg, Manitoba!

Richard is best known to Transformers fans as the voice of Rhinox in Beast Wars, Tankor in Beast Machines and Vector Prime in Cybertron!

Ener-Con takes place August 26th & 27th @ the Canad Inns Polo Park in Winnipeg! The show will feature over 40 guests, artists and vendors as well as a full schedule of programming, video game tournaments and more!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Rhinox.jpg Views: 2 Size: 13.3 KB ID: 36182  
__________________
Robimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
newman, prime, rhinox, richard, tankor, vector

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prowl Bust Diamond Select Toys Generation 1 G1 Fantastic Sculpt
Transformers
transformers g1 rodimus prime
Transformers
TransFormers Generations Metroplex 100% Complete
Transformers
Huge Lot of Pieces Transformer G1 Action Figure Diaclone Go Bots Parts or Repair
Transformers
TransFormers Leader starscream Hunt For The Decepticons MISB HFTD
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-03 Wrath Grimlock Dinobots
Transformers
G-creation Gcreation Shuraking Transformers SRK-02 Growl Snarl Dinobots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.