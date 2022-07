Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,619

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth ? Transformers Collaborative GI J



Our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event have just sent us images of the*Transformers Collaborative GI Joe Mash-Up Bumblebee AWE Striker & Stalker. We can see the packaging of this 2-pack while Bumblebee was on display in his new AWE Striker alt mode next to Stalker. See the new images after the break and sound off on the 2005 Boards!



