San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth – Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie 15th Anniversary Display



Thanks to our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event we have images of the special*Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie 15th anniversary display*featuring: A real-life 1977 Camaro Bumblebe with ROTF Wheelie inside. Each of the five Studio Series Autobots from the*Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Multipack in bot robot and alt mode. See the images after the jump and sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



Thanks to our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event we have images of the special Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie 15th anniversary display featuring: A real-life 1977 Camaro Bumblebe with ROTF Wheelie inside. Each of the five Studio Series Autobots from the Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Multipack in bot robot and alt mode. See the images after the jump and sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

