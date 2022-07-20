|
|
Today, 09:50 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth ? Transformers 2007 Live-Action M
Thanks to our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event we have images of the special*Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie 15th anniversary display*featuring: A real-life 1977 Camaro Bumblebe with ROTF Wheelie inside. Each of the five Studio Series Autobots from the*Transformers Studio Series Transformers Movie 1 15th Anniversary Multipack in bot robot and alt mode. See the images after the jump and sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth ? Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie 15th Anniversary Display
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:39 PM.