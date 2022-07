Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,619

See the new Transformers EarthSpark promotional banner shown at San Diego Comic Con thanks to our team on the scene. No toy reveals yet but the full reveal will be in Nickelodeon’s panel tomorrow, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates!



