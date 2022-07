Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,619

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth ? Transformers Shattered Glass



Thanks to our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event we have a look at the Transformers Shattered Glass display. We have images of the following figures: Ultra Magnus Jetfire Ratchet Slicer & exo-suit Starscream Blurr Optimus Prime Megatron



The post







More... Thanks to our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 event we have a look at the Transformers Shattered Glass display. We have images of the following figures: Ultra Magnus Jetfire Ratchet Slicer & exo-suit Starscream Blurr Optimus Prime MegatronThe post San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Preview Night Hasbro Booth ? Transformers Shattered Glass appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________