Titans Return Ramhorn, a total of maybe 5 or 8 showed up across this great country.

Ramhorn - never saw in store, only able to get a copy because a fellow board member hooked me up



Sky Lynx (plus the deluxes in wave 6) - only saw in stores once, although as time passed fairly easy to get them off the boards



SlugSlinger - Never seen in store, was briefly available on TRU online. Again board member helped me out and fairly easy to find on people's sell list



Novastar - Never seen in store, got mine from a board member, although it has been on amazon for a while so I wouldn't say it's hard to find......



Rodimus Unicronus - Didn't seem to be stocked well in local retail, somewhat decent stock on amazon

i have a brand new Brianstorm for sale if anyone is still interested...

I would say these were my rarest from hardest to easiest to find.



1. TR Ramhorn (never saw in store, had to get on ebay)

2. TR Wingspan/Cloudraker (EBgames for 2 days, gone)

3. TR Grotesque (only online for a couple weeks)

4. CW Wreck-Gar (only saw in specialty stores)

5. PotP Novastar (only ever saw on Amazon for short time)

6. TR Arcee (only oline for a couple months)

7. CW Sky-Lynx (only saw at TrU/WM once)

8. CW Megatron (only saw at TrU/WM once)

9. CW Ultra Magnus (only saw at TrU/WM once)

10. TR Slugslinger (saw 1-2 times at TrU/WM)



Honorable mentions:

CW Leokaiser set (online only, not well known)

TR Brainstorm (saw a Walgreens in US a couple times)

TR Siege on Cybertron (TrU and online for short time)

TR Chaos on Velocitron (TrU and online for short time)

PotP Rodimus Unicronus (only saw online)

PotP Wreck-Gar (hung around EBgames a couple weeks)



If anyone cares to mention where any of these were easily found I'd be interested for future reference.

I would say these were my rarest from hardest to easiest to find.



1. TR Ramhorn letgo in Vancouver

2. TR Wingspan/Cloudraker Craigslist in Richmond,BC

3. TR Grotesque Facebook marketplace Bellingham, Washington

4. CW Wreck-Gar never seen

5. PotP Novastar a few at Walmarts

6. TR Arcee never seen except on a Facebook transformers group

7. CW Sky-Lynx have only seen a handful on eBay

8. CW Megatron a few on Craigslist in Vancouver

9. CW Ultra Magnus saw a few at TRU long time ago

10. TR Slugslinger saw a few on Craigslist in Vancouver



Honorable mentions:

CW Leokaiser set only Walmart.ca

TR Brainstorm Craigslist

TR Siege on Cybertron never seen

TR Chaos on Velocitron never seen

PotP Rodimus Unicronus lots on amazon and a few on Facebook marketplace

PotP Wreck-Gar tons at Walgreens and Walgreens.com

We never got Ramhorn or Rodimus Unicronus here anywhere. So, I'll say them, I guess, TR Brainstorm fell in that too.

Many mentions here, but Titans Returns Megatron...excellent figure, was at WM for a short time and never at TRU. Rodimus Unicornus and Novastar for ones actually sold in Canada...and that 5 or 6 Ramhorns that made it to Canada...for the entire country.

