Today, 03:50 PM   #11
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
Titans Return Ramhorn, a total of maybe 5 or 8 showed up across this great country.
Today, 04:01 PM   #12
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
I only started collecting midway through CW...

Ramhorn - never saw in store, only able to get a copy because a fellow board member hooked me up

Sky Lynx (plus the deluxes in wave 6) - only saw in stores once, although as time passed fairly easy to get them off the boards

SlugSlinger - Never seen in store, was briefly available on TRU online. Again board member helped me out and fairly easy to find on people's sell list

Novastar - Never seen in store, got mine from a board member, although it has been on amazon for a while so I wouldn't say it's hard to find......

Rodimus Unicronus - Didn't seem to be stocked well in local retail, somewhat decent stock on amazon
Today, 04:20 PM   #13
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
i have a brand new Brianstorm for sale if anyone is still interested...
Today, 04:21 PM   #14
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
I would say these were my rarest from hardest to easiest to find.

1. TR Ramhorn (never saw in store, had to get on ebay)
2. TR Wingspan/Cloudraker (EBgames for 2 days, gone)
3. TR Grotesque (only online for a couple weeks)
4. CW Wreck-Gar (only saw in specialty stores)
5. PotP Novastar (only ever saw on Amazon for short time)
6. TR Arcee (only oline for a couple months)
7. CW Sky-Lynx (only saw at TrU/WM once)
8. CW Megatron (only saw at TrU/WM once)
9. CW Ultra Magnus (only saw at TrU/WM once)
10. TR Slugslinger (saw 1-2 times at TrU/WM)

Honorable mentions:
CW Leokaiser set (online only, not well known)
TR Brainstorm (saw a Walgreens in US a couple times)
TR Siege on Cybertron (TrU and online for short time)
TR Chaos on Velocitron (TrU and online for short time)
PotP Rodimus Unicronus (only saw online)
PotP Wreck-Gar (hung around EBgames a couple weeks)

If anyone cares to mention where any of these were easily found I'd be interested for future reference.
Today, 07:03 PM   #15
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
[QUOTE=Zenith27;781154]I would say these were my rarest from hardest to easiest to find.

1. TR Ramhorn letgo in Vancouver
2. TR Wingspan/Cloudraker Craigslist in Richmond,BC
3. TR Grotesque Facebook marketplace Bellingham, Washington
4. CW Wreck-Gar never seen
5. PotP Novastar a few at Walmarts
6. TR Arcee never seen except on a Facebook transformers group
7. CW Sky-Lynx have only seen a handful on eBay
8. CW Megatron a few on Craigslist in Vancouver
9. CW Ultra Magnus saw a few at TRU long time ago
10. TR Slugslinger saw a few on Craigslist in Vancouver

Honorable mentions:
CW Leokaiser set only Walmart.ca
TR Brainstorm Craigslist
TR Siege on Cybertron never seen
TR Chaos on Velocitron never seen
PotP Rodimus Unicronus lots on amazon and a few on Facebook marketplace
PotP Wreck-Gar tons at Walgreens and Walgreens.com
Today, 07:06 PM   #16
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
We never got Ramhorn or Rodimus Unicronus here anywhere. So, I'll say them, I guess, TR Brainstorm fell in that too.
Today, 08:56 PM   #17
Re: Who is the hardest POTP, CW and TR figure to find?
Many mentions here, but Titans Returns Megatron...excellent figure, was at WM for a short time and never at TRU. Rodimus Unicornus and Novastar for ones actually sold in Canada...and that 5 or 6 Ramhorns that made it to Canada...for the entire country.
