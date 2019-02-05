|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Malkova Cover Art
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz provides us with*another
*great preview of upcoming cover art for the new*Transformers*series: @Anna__Malkova
is bringing the goods with this awesome #Cyclonus
cover art for Transformers #8! A BOLD NEW ERA OF TRANSFORMERS DAWNS with the premiere issue in March 2019 from @IDWPublishing
and @Hasbro
! #Cybertron
awaits! Lock down pre-orders for the first two issues at your preferred local comic shop and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
