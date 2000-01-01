|
Masterpiece Transformer sale
Located in Ottawa, I can ship but also travel to Toronto pretty often and can arrange meeting up if purchase is large enough.
All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.
MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $100
- Comes outside of original packaging (the original packaging is included but is a plastic box that is hard to get the figure back inside of)
MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100
MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $220
MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180
MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $200
MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $100
MP-22 Ultra Magnus (Takara) - $250
MP-27 Ironhide (Takara) - $110
MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $100
MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $180
MP-30 Ratchet (Takara) - $115
Will sell all of them for $1200 (Bulk deal only)
Cash only, no trades