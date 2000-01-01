Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Masterpiece Transformer sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:14 PM   #1
NDefer
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 30
Masterpiece Transformer sale
Located in Ottawa, I can ship but also travel to Toronto pretty often and can arrange meeting up if purchase is large enough.

All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.

MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $100
- Comes outside of original packaging (the original packaging is included but is a plastic box that is hard to get the figure back inside of)

MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100

MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $220

MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180

MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $200

MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $100

MP-22 Ultra Magnus (Takara) - $250

MP-27 Ironhide (Takara) - $110

MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $100

MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $180

MP-30 Ratchet (Takara) - $115

Will sell all of them for $1200 (Bulk deal only)

Cash only, no trades
NDefer is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TAKARA SCRAMBLE CITY TRANSFORMERS D-69 G1 BRUTICUS ROBOTS SET JAPAN NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers G1 Platinum Edition Seekers Reissue NEW SEALED NEARMINT
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Chop Shop MIB Boxed CANADIAN Deluxe Insecticon 1985
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars CHAOS IN VELOCITRON SEALED Generations
Transformers
Galvatron - Cyclonus - Scourge - Lot Of 3 Decepticons Transformers Toys
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.