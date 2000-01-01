Today, 04:14 PM #1 NDefer Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2016 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 30 Masterpiece Transformer sale Located in Ottawa, I can ship but also travel to Toronto pretty often and can arrange meeting up if purchase is large enough.



All masterpiece transformers are in good condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.



MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $100

- Comes outside of original packaging (the original packaging is included but is a plastic box that is hard to get the figure back inside of)



MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100



MP-10 Optimus Prime (Takara) - $220



MP-11 Starscream (Takara) - $180



MP-13 Soundwave (Takara) - $200



MP-21 Bumble Bee (Takara) - $100



MP-22 Ultra Magnus (Takara) - $250



MP-27 Ironhide (Takara) - $110



MP-28 Hot Rod (Takara) - $100



MP-29 Shockwave (Takara) - $180



MP-30 Ratchet (Takara) - $115



Will sell all of them for $1200 (Bulk deal only)



Cash only, no trades

