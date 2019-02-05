justprime Crossover Join Date: May 2007 Location: GrandValley Ont Posts: 1,408

Re: ToyWorld TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime) What I find interesting is that these third/fourth parties could accomplish the toy that Hasbro/ Takara couldn't... eliminate the back kibble have a fairly(almost spot on) accurate truck and bot mode and still be reasonably priced....really anticipate seeing this inhand