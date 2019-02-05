|
ToyWorld TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime)
we have images of the color prototype of TW-F01 Knight Orion, Toyworld's take on Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This is our first look at the next alternative to the last design of Movieverse Optimus Prime. The sample shows off a great finishing and painting details. We are yet to see the colored alt mode, but we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images attached to this news post. This figure is expected for release on April 2019, but you can pre-order it now via our sponsors below.
