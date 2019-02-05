Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
ToyWorld TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime) Colo


Via Baidu user*?? and**Toyworld Weibo*we have images of the color prototype of TW-F01 Knight Orion, Toyworld’s take on*Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime. This is our first look at the next alternative to the last design of Movieverse Optimus Prime. The sample shows off a great finishing and painting details. We are yet to see the colored alt mode, but we are sure your optics will be pleased with the images attached to this news post. This figure is expected for release on April 2019, but you can pre-order it now via our sponsors below. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ToyWorld TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
justprime
Re: ToyWorld TW-F01 Knight Orion (Age Of Extinction / The Last Knight Optimus Prime)
What I find interesting is that these third/fourth parties could accomplish the toy that Hasbro/ Takara couldn't... eliminate the back kibble have a fairly(almost spot on) accurate truck and bot mode and still be reasonably priced....really anticipate seeing this inhand
