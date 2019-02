Transformers Trading Card Game ? Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Bravery And Stealthin

The official Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook had uploaded a note by*Design Lead for Transformers TCG*Ken Nagle *where he reveals two new battle cards for the game:*Bravery And Stealthiness. These new cards are part of the new* of two new mechanics in the upcoming Wave 2 Rise Of the Combiner expansion. Bravery makes enemies attack your character specifically and*Stealthiness makes your enemies attack other characters. Both cards feature art of IDW Chromia and add ways to create a high defense Brave character and/or a high attack Stealth character in the game The new Rise Of The Combiners*booster pack will hit