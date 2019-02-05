|
Transformers Trading Card Game ? Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Bravery And Stealthin
The official Transformers Trading Card Game Facebook had uploaded a note by*Design Lead for Transformers TCG*Ken Nagle
*where he reveals two new battle cards for the game:*Bravery And Stealthiness. These new cards are part of the new* of two new mechanics in the upcoming Wave 2 Rise Of the Combiner expansion. Bravery makes enemies attack your character specifically and*Stealthiness makes your enemies attack other characters. Both cards feature art of IDW Chromia and add ways to create a high defense Brave character and/or a high attack Stealth character in the game The new Rise Of The Combiners*booster pack will hit » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Trading Card Game – Two New Battle Cards Revealed: Bravery And Stealthiness
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.