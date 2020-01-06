Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,021

TFW2005s Top Official Toy Picks of 2019



As time falls ever further behind us and we welcome the start of a new decade, it is time, once again, for the staff of TFW2005 to share their top picks from the year 2019. Perhaps unsurprisingly, figures from the phenomenal War For Cybertron: Siege toyline have a strong showing in top place for many lists (nineteen times!), with Commander Class Jetfire standing out as the most frequent top pick (six times) or placing as a runner up (eight times). Continuing its own annual tradition, the long-lived Masterpiece line makes its presence felt in a majority of our lists (fourteen),



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.