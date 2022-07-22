Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Alt Mode


An a small image has been surfacing over the internet, giving us what seems to be our first look at the alt mode of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin. This is just a small image which looks like the back of Skullgrin’s packaging. We can spot the robot mode and below what looks like a Cybertronian tank mode. A very blocky alt mode with a twin-cannon on top. Let’s hope an official confirmation will show up soon. See the image after the break and let us know what you think about Skullgrin’s alt mode on the 2005 Boards! &#160; &#187; Continue Reading.

