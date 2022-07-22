Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,637

Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Alt Mode



An a small image has been surfacing over the internet, giving us what seems to be our first look at the alt mode of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin. This is just a small image which looks like the back of Skullgrin’s packaging. We can spot the robot mode and below what looks like a Cybertronian tank mode. A very blocky alt mode with a twin-cannon on top. Let’s hope an official confirmation will show up soon. See the image after the break and let us know what you think about Skullgrin’s alt mode on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... An a small image has been surfacing over the internet, giving us what seems to be our first look at the alt mode of the recently revealed*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin. This is just a small image which looks like the back of Skullgrin’s packaging. We can spot the robot mode and below what looks like a Cybertronian tank mode. A very blocky alt mode with a twin-cannon on top. Let’s hope an official confirmation will show up soon. See the image after the break and let us know what you think about Skullgrin’s alt mode on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading. The post Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Deluxe Skullgrin Alt Mode appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________