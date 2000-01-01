Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MP Soundwave... KO or original ???
I'm looking for a mp soundwave, looking online there are some option available but all original are pretty expensive.
Is there any ko that are worth buying or should i just stick to original takara/hasbro product?
Re: MP Soundwave... KO or original ???
Quote:
Originally Posted by osotech View Post
I'm looking for a mp soundwave, looking online there are some option available but all original are pretty expensive.
Is there any ko that are worth buying or should i just stick to original takara/hasbro product?
Great question, Yeah the price of MP Soundwave is really up there. Have you considered the Hasbro MP Soundwave? The one that comes with the 5 cassettes? I have that one and I love it! The only thing is Ratbat.. I have seen MP-13B the Soundblaster version that comes with Ratbat, I have no idea whether that is a knockoff Ratbat or not?
Re: MP Soundwave... KO or original ???
yeah the hasbro mp would be my first choice but again ... the price! on ebay i can have the ko takara and the 2 ko cassette pack for just under 150 cad (shipped), on a reputable us online store i found the hasbro for around 285 cad with shipping... expensive imo.
Just not sure of the quality/value of the KO
