|
Re: MP Soundwave... KO or original ???
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by osotech
I'm looking for a mp soundwave, looking online there are some option available but all original are pretty expensive.
Is there any ko that are worth buying or should i just stick to original takara/hasbro product?
Great question, Yeah the price of MP Soundwave is really up there. Have you considered the Hasbro MP Soundwave? The one that comes with the 5 cassettes? I have that one and I love it! The only thing is Ratbat.. I have seen MP-13B the Soundblaster version that comes with Ratbat, I have no idea whether that is a knockoff Ratbat or not?
__________________
"No destroy Teletran 1, Dinobots destroy You!"