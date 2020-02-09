Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Valentines Day Special: Full 5-Page Preview


SyFy Wire updates our continuing coverage of this week’s Transformer’s Valentine’s Day Special with a full five-page preview featuring interview commentary from authors Patrick Ehlers and Sara Pitre-Durocher. “A major theme I wanted to explore was when friendship takes you by surprise,” Pitre-Durocher tells SYFY WIRE. “The monotony of life is shaken instantly when characters enter each others radar. Ive always enjoyed stories that delve into long-distance relationships, a situation a lot of us can relate to, except this time its about cute robot spaceships.” Creator credits: Patrick Ehlers (Author) Kate Leth (Author) Cohen Edenfield (Author) Jack &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Valentines Day Special: Full 5-Page Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



