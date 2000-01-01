Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Bumblebee Movie Autobot Hot Rod Energon Igniters Review!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:36 PM   #1
Protoman
Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy
Protoman's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal (Iacon)
Posts: 9,713
Cool Bumblebee Movie Autobot Hot Rod Energon Igniters Review!
Hollow as F

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZO1w3ltXeI
__________________
TFcon Staff Grand knowledge of all things Transformers
[{o}] Till all are One
Protoman on YOUTUBE - Proto Retro http://www.youtube.com/user/ProtoRetro
Follow Protoman on TWITTER - Protoman http://twitter.com/Protoman
Protoman is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:48 PM   #2
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,433
Re: Bumblebee Movie Autobot Hot Rod Energon Igniters Review!
They are selling that crap.
Wow.
Someone at hasbro approved this??
alternatorfan is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.