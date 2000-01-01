Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Good eats in ottawa?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:36 PM   #1
brr-icy
G1 Collector
brr-icy's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2008
Location: Stratford Ontario
Posts: 6,490
Send a message via MSN to brr-icy
Good eats in ottawa?
Going to be in ottawa for a bit. Any excellent restaurants i should try while I'm there?
__________________

my collection ^ Brr-icy Photgraphy on Facebook
Mostly G1 Japan Want list My Blog
my feedback:
Cybertron.ca
TFW
brr-icy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #2
steamwhistle
Energon
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 812
Re: Good eats in ottawa?
If you like Chinese Dim Sum, Oriental Chu Shing Restaurant on Somerset West is pretty good. My family used to visit Ottawa a lot, and we would always end up there.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:01 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.