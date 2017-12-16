Takara-Tomy have uploaded the instructions for several upcoming Transformers toy releases to their website. Among these are the instructions for the February Legends figures, Windblade, Pounce and Wingspan, and G2 Megatron, and we wanted to call attention to something that TFW2005 member Payres spotted when looking at the Generation 2 Megatron instructions. Legends LG-63 G2 Megatron is coming with some stickers, according to the instructions. The instructions sheet shows that these stickers will include the Generation 2 Decepticon logo, and also the infamous “Megatron Rules!” sticker from the US Combat Hero Megatron release. To top it off, there are two » Continue Reading.
