Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Legends LG-63 Generation 2 Megatron to feature optional ?Megatron Rules!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,389
Transformers Legends LG-63 Generation 2 Megatron to feature optional ?Megatron Rules!


Takara-Tomy have uploaded the instructions for several upcoming Transformers toy releases to their website. Among these are the instructions for the February Legends figures, Windblade, Pounce and Wingspan, and G2 Megatron, and we wanted to call attention to something that TFW2005 member Payres spotted when looking at the Generation 2 Megatron instructions. Legends LG-63 G2 Megatron is coming with some stickers, according to the instructions. The instructions sheet shows that these stickers will include the Generation 2 Decepticon logo, and also the infamous “Megatron Rules!” sticker from the US Combat Hero Megatron release. To top it off, there are two &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legends LG-63 Generation 2 Megatron to feature optional “Megatron Rules!” sticker appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 Megatron Walther P-38 BOX ONLY Hasbro Takara 1984
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Wing Saber Hasbro complete
Transformers
IRONHIDE G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.