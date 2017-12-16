Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots in Disguise Thermidor and Bludgeon arriving at US retail


At last! We hear you cry. Yes, We can confirm that Robots in Disguise’s final two Warrior class toys, Bludgeon and Thermidor, have arrived on US retail shelves. They’re arriving in Wal-Marts, such as the Wal-Mart in Prescott, Arizona. The pair are shortpacks in the final assortment, and are likely to be hard to find – but if you’re collecting Robots in Disguise, both are worth seeking out, particularly Bludgeon, who is a fun toy with a great look to him. But more about him later. Thanks go to TFW2005 member Stygian360 for the heads up!

The post Robots in Disguise Thermidor and Bludgeon arriving at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



