Today, 04:54 AM
Super_Megatron
Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 1 Out at US Retail


We’re happy to report multiple sightings of the Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 1. For those out of the loop, these figures are the successors to the Titan Masters assortment – small 2cm tall robot figures with accessories that interact in various ways with larger toys. The difference this go round is that the accessories are “decoy suits”, aka*Pretender shells. Yes, Hasbro has found a cool way to homage one of the weirder gimmicks of the latter years of Generation 1. Wave 1 of the Prime Masters includes Micronus Prime (demoted to Micronus for this release), Liege Maximo, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 1 Out at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



