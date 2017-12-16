Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 2 Alternate Mode Official Images


Following on from the earlier Weibo post of Power of the Primes stock images, we can now report that Amazon has updated their listings for POTP Deluxe Wave 2 with larger versions of those stock images – including the alternate modes which were missing from the Weibo posting, and lacking the Weibo watermark across the middle of the image. Check out images of the five Deluxes coming our way in Wave 2 –*Moonracer*(who we’ve seen but is here for completeness),*Dinobot Snarl,*Dinobot Sludge,*Blackwing, and*Terrorcon Rippersnapper. Check out the head of Rippersnapper’s beast mode for a pleasant &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Deluxe Wave 2 Alternate Mode Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



