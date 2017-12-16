Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,389
Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Sqweeks Released in Germany


We’ve got word of a few new Transformers sightings today, and first up, we can report that The Last Knight’s Allspark Tech Sqweeks has arrived at German retail. TFW2005 member Nevermore reports two different sightings of this one at German retail. Sqweeks is an Allspark Tech “starter pack”, so he comes with the Allspark Cube that can be plugged into him and other Allspark Tech figures to unlock their light and sound features, and unlike his fellow Allspark Tech releases, Sqweeks does not transform – the implementation of the gimmick as well as a moped transformation was just too much, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Sqweeks Released in Germany appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



