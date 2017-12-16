Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,389

Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Sqweeks Released in Germany



We’ve got word of a few new Transformers sightings today, and first up, we can report that The Last Knight’s Allspark Tech Sqweeks has arrived at German retail. TFW2005 member Nevermore reports two different sightings of this one at German retail. Sqweeks is an Allspark Tech “starter pack”, so he comes with the Allspark Cube that can be plugged into him and other Allspark Tech figures to unlock their light and sound features, and unlike his fellow Allspark Tech releases, Sqweeks does not transform – the implementation of the gimmick as well as a moped transformation was just too much,



