Titans Return Overlord, Blitzwing, and Octone arrive in Russia



Titans Return might be bowing out for Power of the Primes in the US, but in Russia and Europe, new toys are still trickling through. Leader Wave 5 Overlord as well as Voyager Wave 5 Blitzwing and Octone have hit Russian retail in “Detskiy Mir” (“Children’s World”) stores in the shopping center “Gorod” (“City”) in Moscow. This marks the first retail appearance of any of these three toys in Russia or Europe – will we see them make their way west to Germany, the UK, or the rest of Europe before the Power of the Primes takes hold? You can



