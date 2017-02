Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,941

The Last Knight Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet Found at UK



2005 boards*flimdar has found the Optimus Prime Voice Changer Helmet at his local Smyths at UK. The helmet is priced at 79.99 ($99.99 aproximately). The Helmet is not available online yet, so happy hunting to UK fans.



