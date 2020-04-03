Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Cang Toys CY-Mini-01 Firmament (Legends Scale G1 Divebomb) Color Prototype


Third party company*Cang Toys*have revealed, via their*Weibo account, images of the color prototype of their new *CY-Mini-01 Firmament (Legends Scale G1 Divebomb). While Cang Toys is already working on their own*Masterpiece scaled*Predacons, they also have plans for the Legends scale market. This take on G1 Divebomb brings us a very*interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 character. We have images showing the robot and beast mode as well as the combiner arm mode and weapons. According to the information available when we reported the first gray prototype, robot mode would be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys CY-Mini-01 Firmament (Legends Scale G1 Divebomb) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



