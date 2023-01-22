|
Massive Sale Transformers Marvel Legends Wrestling figure + More
Price in CAD, shipping is extra, inquire if you want more pics, PM if interested.
Modern Transformers and 3rd Parties:
MMC Mastermind Creations Department of Justice set of 5 ( MORS TORTOR ANARCHUS CYNICUS KULTUR ) , 4/5 are sealed, MORS was sealed but one tape opened up, but unused. $1000
MMC Ocular Max Sphinx ( MP Scale Mirage ) - opened,complete with biocard and instructions and parachute, one piece of plastic broken on left leg, can still display ok in both modes $50
Three Zero DLX Bumblebee the Movie Optimus Prime - opened, complete $235
Three Zero DLX Siege Megatron - Sealed $250
MMC Reformatted Stray ( Drift ) - opened, complete with biocard and instructions $110
TFCC Over-Run ( Runabout )and Runamuck - opened, complete with biocard and instructions $80
Beast Wars Silverbolt - sealed $85
Matrix Buster Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy - Sealed $150
Three Zero DLX Bumblebee the Movie Bumblebee - Sealed $225
MP-32 Optimus Primal's exclusive banana crate Maze $12
Walmart Starscream 80s box style reissue - sealed $75
Walmart Reissue Hound - sealed $53
Walmart reissue Optimus Prime cab - Sealed , some wrinkles on top right corner $40
Netflix Elita-1 - sealed $35
Earthrise Trailbreaker - sealed $70
Kingdom Scorponok - sealed $33
Kingdom Waspinator - sealed $30
Netflix Cheetor - sealed $35
Legacy Kickback - sealed $38
Legend class Razorclaw - with add on stickers $4
United Grapple - complete with add on stickers $18
Universe Darkwing Ultra Class - complete with limited Renderform Add-on kit for head and rifles $75
Classics Jetfire custom repainted into Shattered Glass/Dreadwind color - complete $25
G1:
Optimus Prime - pre-rub T trailer, 1&3 on Cab legs complete $250
Optimus Prime - pre-rub bloated/grey version, missing 1 grey missile, bloated gas nozzle and hose. Metal Plated trailer repaired with regular prime trailer's bottom grey plate,
it still has correct trademark on underneath black bar, metal plates and grey roller launcher. $250
Takara 01 Convoy / Optimus Prime regular version, T4 super springed launcher trailer (shoots roller way farther than US version), X cab inner leg no number, Jap only raised fists,
cab has a hairline crack on bumper, complete $300 OBO
Powerglide $15 SOLD
Powerglide #2, minor rust on pins/screws $12 SOLD
Warpath $14 SOLD
Swerve $12 SOLD
Tailgate $12 SOLD
Outback missing cannon $10 SOLD
Grimlock - complete $130
Slag - has rifle, launcher, 1 missile $55
Sideswipe - has launcher, rifle , missile might be from reissue $50 SOLD
Dirge - complete with instructions $60 HOLD
Topspin - complete $10
Superion - complete $199 SOLD
Blaster - complete, tape door can't open by button $45 SOLD
Soundwave with Buzzsaw - both complete, tape door has trouble opening by button $100 SOLD
Rumble (blue) - complete with silver weapons, stickerwear $25
Buzzsaw - no accessories $20 SOLD
Ratbat - has both gold weapons, missing both ears $25 SOLD
Eject - complete with gold weapons $30 SOLD
Ramhorn - complete with gold weapons, stickerwear $25 SOLD
Overkill - complete, paintwear $28 SOLD
Slugfest - complete $33 SOLD
Menasor - complete $220 SOLD
Metroplex rubber wheel version- missing 2 smallest black guns and 1 missile , some extra stickers on body $125
Trypticon body with battery cover and nose orange piece, minor yellowing $50
Kup - complete, some paintwear on metal $30
Wideload $10 HOLD
Afterburner - complete $30
Trainbot Shouki body only $65 SOLD
Sixshot - complete $100
Hardhead - complete $110 HOLD
Highbrow - missing 1 underwing vent, 1 cockpit window tab was glued back and is functional $80 SOLD
Mindwipe - complete, but left fist tab broken $75
Skullcruncher - complete, some dirt on headmaster $90
Snapdragon - complete $135 HOLD
Sureshot - complete $60 HOLD
Battletrap - complete $22
Flywheels - complete $22
Boxed / Carded items:
Starscream - complete with box and repro bubble insert - $230 HOLD
IGA Sidewipe box no flap crease with bubble insert - $85 SOLD
Skids nice box with instructions and repro bubble insert - $70 HOLD
Takara 32 Scrapper box only $25
Divebomb - complete with box, bubble insert, instructions and unapplied sticker sheet $225
Set of 4 Terrorcon cards w/ bubbles ( Rippersnapper , Cutthroat , Blot , Sinnertwin ) - $100 SOLD
Euro Classic Breakdown card with bubble, has yellowing, figure is complete with unapplied stickersheet $50
Huffer card missing big chunk, has tech spec $3
Mixmaster card boxart mostly ripped out $7
Hook card missing tech spec chunk $3
Blaster complete with instructions and very nice bubble insert - $125 HOLD
Kup complete with Cad instructions and repro bubble insert - $60 HOLD
Ironhide / Ratchet repro bubble insert $12 HOLD
Grimlock insert cardback, no bubble $8
Bodies:
Optimus Prime Cab #3 on both legs $30
Thundercracker body $5 SOLD
Takara Japanese Motormaster launching variant version $90
Wildrider, rust on wheels $10 SOLD
Dragstrip, rust on wheels $10 SOLD
Breakdown, yellowing , rust on wheels $7 SOLD
Swindle $10
First Aid $10 SOLD
Strafe $10
Nosecone $10 SOLD
Afterburner $10
Sixshot, minor yellowing $28
Ultra Magnus rubber wheel trailer, has both ramps $25
Countdown main base platform, yellowing $10 HOLD
Chromedome $15
Skullcruncher $10
Pounce $6
Cloudraker $6
Battletrap, yellowing $5 SOLD
Rampage, plastic version $12
Headstrong, plastic version, bite mark on horn $10
Divebomb with wings, plastic version $20
Scattershot body, some discoloration $7
Hun-gurrr body, some yellowing $12 SOLD
Rodimus Prime cab - Takara Japanese metal toe, plastic wheel version $5 SOLD
Getaway, yellowing $12 HOLD
Squeezeplay, minor yellowing $12
Scoop $8
Reissue Skywarp body $3 SOLD
Reissue Starscream body $3
Micromasters:
Countdown - complete $180
Skyhopper - complete $95 SOLD
Erector - complete $32 SOLD
Greasepit - has base, red radar, gas station, missile, missile holder, ramp $38
Rescue Patrol - complete $20 HOLD
Air Patrol - complete $80
Race Track Patrol - complete $40 HOLD
Construction Patrol - complete $40 HOLD
Moonrock & missile master - missing missile $8 SOLD
Power-Run & Strikedown $20 SOLD
Dropshot $8
Growl - missing cannon $4
Hyperdrive - minor yellowing $4
Road Handler $4
Countdown's Lunar Rover , has radar, tiny bit of plastic chipped on arm $15 HOLD
Japanese/Takara:
God Ginrai original G1 version - missing only 1 left red wing, has everything else, chrome on cab is painted back on $160
Overlord, main body plus 2 ramps, plus 1 purple cone. Yellowing on back of arms, Left chest pm slot clip broken, ramps knobs are glued back and functional.
Black wing clips cracked but no impact on toy play, 1 foot blueclip broken but no impact on toy play. $80
Galaxy Shuttle - missing rifle, one small tab on leg broken but does not affect functionality $325
Star Saber jet shell, nothing broken $35
Landcross Tacker $15 SOLD
Landcross Tackle $15 SOLD
Road Caesar's Blacker missing 1 tire, minor scratches $35
God Bomber trailer front, some chrome wear $5
God Bomber trailer front, heavy chrome wear $2
God Bomber leg pair X2 $8 per pair
Super Ginrai Cab, yellowing $8 HOLD
Super Ginrai trailer, yellowing, good cab connector, has the inner ramps $15 HOLD
Super Ginrai Cab and trailer, connector knob broken and stuck on cab, yellowing and heavy chromewear, missing inner ramps $8
Junkers:
Starscream broken window $2 SOLD
Razorclaw broken left leg tab $4 SOLD
Ultra Magnus cab , plastic wheel version, broken smokestacks, broken bumper $2 SOLD
Highbrow missing 4 blades, missing window $2 SOLD
Blaster, broken right ear, tape door can't be opened by button $10
Scattershot broken left arm but included $2 SOLD
Optimus Prime Cab #6, broken smokestacks, loose joints $8 SOLD
Soundwave, tape door has a broken tab so has trouble staying closed $15 SOLD
Blastoff - one arm is glued back on underside, has all 3 wings $10 HOLD
Air Raid, yellowing, left rear wing broken $3 SOLD
Fireflight missing front part of jet $3 SOLD
Hook junker $2 SOLD
Laserbeak missing head $2 SOLD
Flattop micromaster missing a piece on shoulder, and other shoulder has crack $2 SOLD
Powerglide missing 1 wing pin $2 SOLD
Sludge missing left leg, broken dino head $1 SOLD
Swoop, no dino head, no left chest nor left arm $1 SOLD
Ratchet backpart, broken tabs and missing one side of siren light $1 SOLD
Inferno missing head/ladder assembly $1 SOLD
Vintage non-Transformers:
Gobots Taiwan Waterwalk , white glide jet $3
Gobots Rest-Q , Ambulance $5 SOLD
Gobots Spay-C , Shuttle $5 SOLD
Gobots Loco , train $5
Gobots Stacks , orange semi-truck $5
Gobots Hans-Cuff , police car $5
Gobots Sparky , red car - missing tires $2
Gobots/ Machine Robo Devil Invader Series MRD-104 Gildis Japan exclusive (rare) $20 SOLD
Gobots/ Machine Robo MR-12 Bullet Train Japane exclusive (rare) $25 SOLD
Bottom half of picture are free items if you buy something from the top half of the picture
Marvel Legends for Sale, everything is Sealed unless otherwise noted, discount if you buy multiples:
Family Matters Quicksilver Magneto Scarlet Witch 3 pack $120
Amazon Psylocke Nimrod Fantomex 3 pack $60
Storm and Thunderbird 2 pack $40
Retro Storm $25
Retro Black Storm $18
X-Man from Sugarman wave $20
Magneto AoA from Colossus baf wave $20
Jean Grey AoA from Sugarman wave $10
Retro Apocalypse $45
Wolverine from Amazon 5 pack , opened $22
Toxin $50
Walmart exclusive Retro Spider-Man $55
Walmart exclusive Retro Lizard $60
Retro Black Cat $45
Retro Peter Parker $35
Retro Sandman $50
Retro Hobgoblin $25
Odin Infinity Saga $18
Thor Infinity Saga $25
Scarlet Witch Wanda Vision version $20
Captain Marvel MCU $10
Loki and Corvus Glaive 2 pack $40
Hydra Trooper Hasbro Pulse exclusive $30
She-Hulk from Super Skrull wave $33
The Thing $38
She-Hulk $33
Falcon from Joe Fixit wave $20
Dormammu $18
Hand Ninja $25
Retro Tigra $15
Retro War Machine $30
Iron Man 20th anniversary $25
M.O.D.O.K $25
Strong Guy BAF Wave complete with all 7 figures $130
Wrestling Figures all sealed, never opened:
WWE Ultimate Edition:
Fan Takeover Hulk Hogan $50
Fan Takeover Ultimate Warrior $55
Macho Man Randy Savage $55
Shawn Michaels $55
Bret Hitman Hart & Goldberg 2 pack $60 HOLD
The Rock & Mankind 2 pack $90
Mr.T & Rowdy Roddy Piper 2 pack $60
Elite Survivor Series Bret Hart $25
Elite 91 Hulk Hogan $30
Elite Wrestlemania Shawn Michaels $25
Ringside Collectibles Exclusive nWo Hollywood Hulk Hogan $55 HOLD
Elite 85 Becky Lynch $20
PIC 3
Elite 83 Dusty Rhodes $15
Elite 88 Trish Stratus $22
Elite 89 Sgt. Slaughter $17
Elite Legends Ultimate Warrior $25
Elite Legends Junkyard ( chase variant blue pants version ) $35
Elite Legends series 12 set of 4 ( Kevin Nash , Junkyard , Billy Gunn , Rowdy Roddy Piper ) $140
Elite Legends Billy Gunn $50
Elite Legends Kevin Nash $55
PIC 4
AEW Unrivaled Collection:
Series 1 Matt and Nick Jackson ( Canadian packaging ) $40 for both
Series 2 Hangman Adam Page $15
Series 3 Orange Cassidy $25
AEW Unmatched Collection:
Series 2 Sting $40
Series 3 Anna Jay ( Chase variant version ) $50
Series 2 Wardlow $15
Series 3 John Silver $10
Series 3 Mr. Brodie Lee $15
Super Robot Wars OG:
Composite Ver. Ka Cybaster - opened, complete $65
Valsione - opened, complete $70
Super Robot Chogokin Alteisen - opened, complete $65
Super Robot Chogokin Weissritter - opened, complete $60
MISC:
Mythic Legions ARETHYR Four Horsemen Deluxe Figure , sealed $110
Haslab G.I. JOE Skystriker complete with all tiers unlocks - cards and inner box sealed $400
Power Rangers Lightning Collection Rita Repulsa & Lord Zedd 2 pack -sealed $70
Dragon Ball Dragon Stars Z Perfect Cell - sealed $30