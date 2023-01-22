CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,028

Massive Sale Transformers Marvel Legends Wrestling figure + More Price in CAD, shipping is extra, inquire if you want more pics, PM if interested.



Modern Transformers and 3rd Parties:

MMC Mastermind Creations Department of Justice set of 5 ( MORS TORTOR ANARCHUS CYNICUS KULTUR ) , 4/5 are sealed, MORS was sealed but one tape opened up, but unused. $1000

MMC Ocular Max Sphinx ( MP Scale Mirage ) - opened,complete with biocard and instructions and parachute, one piece of plastic broken on left leg, can still display ok in both modes $50

Three Zero DLX Bumblebee the Movie Optimus Prime - opened, complete $235

Three Zero DLX Siege Megatron - Sealed $250

MMC Reformatted Stray ( Drift ) - opened, complete with biocard and instructions $110

TFCC Over-Run ( Runabout )and Runamuck - opened, complete with biocard and instructions $80

Beast Wars Silverbolt - sealed $85

Matrix Buster Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy - Sealed $150

Three Zero DLX Bumblebee the Movie Bumblebee - Sealed $225

MP-32 Optimus Primal's exclusive banana crate Maze $12



Walmart Starscream 80s box style reissue - sealed $75

Walmart Reissue Hound - sealed $53

Walmart reissue Optimus Prime cab - Sealed , some wrinkles on top right corner $40

Netflix Elita-1 - sealed $35

Earthrise Trailbreaker - sealed $70

Kingdom Scorponok - sealed $33

Kingdom Waspinator - sealed $30

Netflix Cheetor - sealed $35

Legacy Kickback - sealed $38

Legend class Razorclaw - with add on stickers $4

United Grapple - complete with add on stickers $18



Universe Darkwing Ultra Class - complete with limited Renderform Add-on kit for head and rifles $75

Classics Jetfire custom repainted into Shattered Glass/Dreadwind color - complete $25





G1:

Optimus Prime - pre-rub T trailer, 1&3 on Cab legs complete $250

Optimus Prime - pre-rub bloated/grey version, missing 1 grey missile, bloated gas nozzle and hose. Metal Plated trailer repaired with regular prime trailer's bottom grey plate,

it still has correct trademark on underneath black bar, metal plates and grey roller launcher. $250

Takara 01 Convoy / Optimus Prime regular version, T4 super springed launcher trailer (shoots roller way farther than US version), X cab inner leg no number, Jap only raised fists,

cab has a hairline crack on bumper, complete $300 OBO

Powerglide $15 SOLD

Powerglide #2, minor rust on pins/screws $12 SOLD

Warpath $14 SOLD

Swerve $12 SOLD

Tailgate $12 SOLD

Outback missing cannon $10 SOLD

Grimlock - complete $130

Slag - has rifle, launcher, 1 missile $55

Sideswipe - has launcher, rifle , missile might be from reissue $50 SOLD

Dirge - complete with instructions $60 HOLD

Topspin - complete $10

Superion - complete $199 SOLD

Blaster - complete, tape door can't open by button $45 SOLD

Soundwave with Buzzsaw - both complete, tape door has trouble opening by button $100 SOLD

Rumble (blue) - complete with silver weapons, stickerwear $25

Buzzsaw - no accessories $20 SOLD

Ratbat - has both gold weapons, missing both ears $25 SOLD

Eject - complete with gold weapons $30 SOLD

Ramhorn - complete with gold weapons, stickerwear $25 SOLD

Overkill - complete, paintwear $28 SOLD

Slugfest - complete $33 SOLD

Menasor - complete $220 SOLD



Metroplex rubber wheel version- missing 2 smallest black guns and 1 missile , some extra stickers on body $125

Trypticon body with battery cover and nose orange piece, minor yellowing $50

Kup - complete, some paintwear on metal $30

Wideload $10 HOLD

Afterburner - complete $30

Trainbot Shouki body only $65 SOLD

Sixshot - complete $100

Hardhead - complete $110 HOLD

Highbrow - missing 1 underwing vent, 1 cockpit window tab was glued back and is functional $80 SOLD

Mindwipe - complete, but left fist tab broken $75

Skullcruncher - complete, some dirt on headmaster $90

Snapdragon - complete $135 HOLD

Sureshot - complete $60 HOLD

Battletrap - complete $22

Flywheels - complete $22



Boxed / Carded items:

Starscream - complete with box and repro bubble insert - $230 HOLD

IGA Sidewipe box no flap crease with bubble insert - $85 SOLD

Skids nice box with instructions and repro bubble insert - $70 HOLD

Takara 32 Scrapper box only $25

Divebomb - complete with box, bubble insert, instructions and unapplied sticker sheet $225

Set of 4 Terrorcon cards w/ bubbles ( Rippersnapper , Cutthroat , Blot , Sinnertwin ) - $100 SOLD

Euro Classic Breakdown card with bubble, has yellowing, figure is complete with unapplied stickersheet $50

Huffer card missing big chunk, has tech spec $3

Mixmaster card boxart mostly ripped out $7

Hook card missing tech spec chunk $3

Blaster complete with instructions and very nice bubble insert - $125 HOLD

Kup complete with Cad instructions and repro bubble insert - $60 HOLD

Ironhide / Ratchet repro bubble insert $12 HOLD

Grimlock insert cardback, no bubble $8



Bodies:

Optimus Prime Cab #3 on both legs $30

Thundercracker body $5 SOLD

Takara Japanese Motormaster launching variant version $90

Wildrider, rust on wheels $10 SOLD

Dragstrip, rust on wheels $10 SOLD

Breakdown, yellowing , rust on wheels $7 SOLD

Swindle $10

First Aid $10 SOLD

Strafe $10

Nosecone $10 SOLD

Afterburner $10

Sixshot, minor yellowing $28

Ultra Magnus rubber wheel trailer, has both ramps $25

Countdown main base platform, yellowing $10 HOLD

Chromedome $15

Skullcruncher $10

Pounce $6

Cloudraker $6

Battletrap, yellowing $5 SOLD

Rampage, plastic version $12

Headstrong, plastic version, bite mark on horn $10

Divebomb with wings, plastic version $20

Scattershot body, some discoloration $7

Hun-gurrr body, some yellowing $12 SOLD

Rodimus Prime cab - Takara Japanese metal toe, plastic wheel version $5 SOLD

Getaway, yellowing $12 HOLD

Squeezeplay, minor yellowing $12

Scoop $8

Reissue Skywarp body $3 SOLD

Reissue Starscream body $3



Micromasters:

Countdown - complete $180

Skyhopper - complete $95 SOLD

Erector - complete $32 SOLD

Greasepit - has base, red radar, gas station, missile, missile holder, ramp $38

Rescue Patrol - complete $20 HOLD

Air Patrol - complete $80

Race Track Patrol - complete $40 HOLD

Construction Patrol - complete $40 HOLD

Moonrock & missile master - missing missile $8 SOLD

Power-Run & Strikedown $20 SOLD

Dropshot $8

Growl - missing cannon $4

Hyperdrive - minor yellowing $4

Road Handler $4

Countdown's Lunar Rover , has radar, tiny bit of plastic chipped on arm $15 HOLD



Japanese/Takara:

God Ginrai original G1 version - missing only 1 left red wing, has everything else, chrome on cab is painted back on $160

Overlord, main body plus 2 ramps, plus 1 purple cone. Yellowing on back of arms, Left chest pm slot clip broken, ramps knobs are glued back and functional.

Black wing clips cracked but no impact on toy play, 1 foot blueclip broken but no impact on toy play. $80

Galaxy Shuttle - missing rifle, one small tab on leg broken but does not affect functionality $325

Star Saber jet shell, nothing broken $35

Landcross Tacker $15 SOLD

Landcross Tackle $15 SOLD

Road Caesar's Blacker missing 1 tire, minor scratches $35

God Bomber trailer front, some chrome wear $5

God Bomber trailer front, heavy chrome wear $2

God Bomber leg pair X2 $8 per pair

Super Ginrai Cab, yellowing $8 HOLD

Super Ginrai trailer, yellowing, good cab connector, has the inner ramps $15 HOLD

Super Ginrai Cab and trailer, connector knob broken and stuck on cab, yellowing and heavy chromewear, missing inner ramps $8



Junkers:

Starscream broken window $2 SOLD

Razorclaw broken left leg tab $4 SOLD

Ultra Magnus cab , plastic wheel version, broken smokestacks, broken bumper $2 SOLD

Highbrow missing 4 blades, missing window $2 SOLD

Blaster, broken right ear, tape door can't be opened by button $10

Scattershot broken left arm but included $2 SOLD

Optimus Prime Cab #6, broken smokestacks, loose joints $8 SOLD

Soundwave, tape door has a broken tab so has trouble staying closed $15 SOLD

Blastoff - one arm is glued back on underside, has all 3 wings $10 HOLD

Air Raid, yellowing, left rear wing broken $3 SOLD

Fireflight missing front part of jet $3 SOLD

Hook junker $2 SOLD

Laserbeak missing head $2 SOLD

Flattop micromaster missing a piece on shoulder, and other shoulder has crack $2 SOLD

Powerglide missing 1 wing pin $2 SOLD

Sludge missing left leg, broken dino head $1 SOLD

Swoop, no dino head, no left chest nor left arm $1 SOLD

Ratchet backpart, broken tabs and missing one side of siren light $1 SOLD

Inferno missing head/ladder assembly $1 SOLD



Vintage non-Transformers:

Gobots Taiwan Waterwalk , white glide jet $3

Gobots Rest-Q , Ambulance $5 SOLD

Gobots Spay-C , Shuttle $5 SOLD

Gobots Loco , train $5

Gobots Stacks , orange semi-truck $5

Gobots Hans-Cuff , police car $5

Gobots Sparky , red car - missing tires $2

Gobots/ Machine Robo Devil Invader Series MRD-104 Gildis Japan exclusive (rare) $20 SOLD

Gobots/ Machine Robo MR-12 Bullet Train Japane exclusive (rare) $25 SOLD

Bottom half of picture are free items if you buy something from the top half of the picture





Marvel Legends for Sale, everything is Sealed unless otherwise noted, discount if you buy multiples:



Family Matters Quicksilver Magneto Scarlet Witch 3 pack $120

Amazon Psylocke Nimrod Fantomex 3 pack $60

Storm and Thunderbird 2 pack $40

Retro Storm $25

Retro Black Storm $18

X-Man from Sugarman wave $20

Magneto AoA from Colossus baf wave $20

Jean Grey AoA from Sugarman wave $10

Retro Apocalypse $45

Wolverine from Amazon 5 pack , opened $22

Toxin $50

Walmart exclusive Retro Spider-Man $55

Walmart exclusive Retro Lizard $60

Retro Black Cat $45

Retro Peter Parker $35

Retro Sandman $50

Retro Hobgoblin $25

Odin Infinity Saga $18

Thor Infinity Saga $25

Scarlet Witch Wanda Vision version $20

Captain Marvel MCU $10

Loki and Corvus Glaive 2 pack $40

Hydra Trooper Hasbro Pulse exclusive $30

She-Hulk from Super Skrull wave $33

The Thing $38

She-Hulk $33

Falcon from Joe Fixit wave $20

Dormammu $18

Hand Ninja $25

Retro Tigra $15

Retro War Machine $30

Iron Man 20th anniversary $25

M.O.D.O.K $25

Strong Guy BAF Wave complete with all 7 figures $130





Wrestling Figures all sealed, never opened:



WWE Ultimate Edition:

Fan Takeover Hulk Hogan $50

Fan Takeover Ultimate Warrior $55

Macho Man Randy Savage $55

Shawn Michaels $55

Bret Hitman Hart & Goldberg 2 pack $60 HOLD

The Rock & Mankind 2 pack $90

Mr.T & Rowdy Roddy Piper 2 pack $60

Elite Survivor Series Bret Hart $25

Elite 91 Hulk Hogan $30

Elite Wrestlemania Shawn Michaels $25

Ringside Collectibles Exclusive nWo Hollywood Hulk Hogan $55 HOLD

Elite 85 Becky Lynch $20



PIC 3

Elite 83 Dusty Rhodes $15

Elite 88 Trish Stratus $22

Elite 89 Sgt. Slaughter $17

Elite Legends Ultimate Warrior $25

Elite Legends Junkyard ( chase variant blue pants version ) $35

Elite Legends series 12 set of 4 ( Kevin Nash , Junkyard , Billy Gunn , Rowdy Roddy Piper ) $140

Elite Legends Billy Gunn $50

Elite Legends Kevin Nash $55



PIC 4

AEW Unrivaled Collection:

Series 1 Matt and Nick Jackson ( Canadian packaging ) $40 for both

Series 2 Hangman Adam Page $15

Series 3 Orange Cassidy $25

AEW Unmatched Collection:

Series 2 Sting $40

Series 3 Anna Jay ( Chase variant version ) $50

Series 2 Wardlow $15

Series 3 John Silver $10

Series 3 Mr. Brodie Lee $15





Super Robot Wars OG:

Composite Ver. Ka Cybaster - opened, complete $65

Valsione - opened, complete $70

Super Robot Chogokin Alteisen - opened, complete $65

Super Robot Chogokin Weissritter - opened, complete $60





MISC:

Mythic Legions ARETHYR Four Horsemen Deluxe Figure , sealed $110

Haslab G.I. JOE Skystriker complete with all tiers unlocks - cards and inner box sealed $400

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Rita Repulsa & Lord Zedd 2 pack -sealed $70

Dragon Ball Dragon Stars Z Perfect Cell - sealed $30 Attached Thumbnails

















my sale list:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72456





my feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=3255

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...lbuster-3.html __________________my sale list:my feedback: