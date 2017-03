Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,135

Takara Tomy Combiner Wars Baldigus (Ruination) ? New Comparison Pics



Thanks to Takara Tomy’s TF_pr twitter feed we now have additional comparison pics of their upcoming Combiner Wars Baldigus Gift Set.* This is a remix of the Combaticons to match Car Robots / Robots in Disguise (2001) Baldgius / Ruination.* In these pics, we get to see their individual robot modes compared with the originals.* Read on to check them out!



