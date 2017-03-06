Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Extreme Sets Control Center Diorama Photo Review


Today we are going to take a look at something a little different, the Extreme Sets Control Center Pop Up.* This is a huge cardboard based diorama loosely based on The Ark from Generation 1.* It features orange panels and lots of monitors and interface switches, perfectly giving you a base for your Autobots to hang out in.* Either on your shelf as a backdrop, or for use in your TF photography! For those that don’t know, Extreme Sets have been putting out cardboard diorama displays for wrestling figures for a while now. They allowed folks to easily, and cheaply, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Extreme Sets Control Center Diorama Photo Review appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 01:29 PM   #2
optimusb39
Re: Extreme Sets Control Center Diorama Photo Review
Ah... The finishing touches to making a perfect masterpiece collection. Such a feeling of satisfaction.
