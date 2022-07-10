IDW Publishing released its schedule for next week’s Comic-Con
2022, including the following Transformers-related event: Thursday, July 21 ? 2:00pm
? 3:00pm, Booth #2729 Transformers signing, featuring Livio Ramondelli (artist of Transformers: Autocracy, writer/artist of The Kill Lock) and E.J. Su (artist of Transformers: Last Bot Standing
) Review the full press release here
, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post IDW Publishing: Transformers Artists Ramondelli and Su Signing at Comic-Con 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...