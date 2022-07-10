Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Publishing: Transformers Artists Ramondelli and Su Signing at Comic-Con 2022


IDW Publishing released its schedule for next week’s Comic-Con 2022, including the following Transformers-related event: Thursday, July 21 ? 2:00pm ? 3:00pm, Booth #2729 Transformers signing, featuring Livio Ramondelli (artist of Transformers: Autocracy, writer/artist of The Kill Lock) and E.J. Su (artist of Transformers: Last Bot Standing) Review the full press release here, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDW Publishing: Transformers Artists Ramondelli and Su Signing at Comic-Con 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



