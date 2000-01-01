Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page WTT: thunder erebus for thunder manus+
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:32 PM   #1
you know my name
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 15
WTT: thunder erebus for thunder manus+
Good afternoon!



Thunder Erebus in great condition with box;


interested in trading for Thunder Manus + Divine Suit in similar condition;


additional Divine Shooter would be bonus!


Thanks!
you know my name is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Nautica
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Skullcruncher Parts Weapons Ransack Ultra Magnus Bruticus
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON SIEGE ULTRA MAGNUS LEADER CLASS MISB
Transformers
Transformers Megatron G1 TFC Collection 6 Takara Reissue
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.