TFcon is very pleased to welcome Neil Ross
to TFcon USA 2017. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voices of Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag and Springer in Transformers Generation 1. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as Dusty and Shipwreck in GI Joe as well as Keith and Pidge in the original Voltron series. Mr. Ross will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest Transformers Convention all weekend long. TFcon Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place in Washington DC the weekend of September » Continue Reading.
