Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Neil Ross to attend TFcon DC 2017
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,256
Transformers voice actor Neil Ross to attend TFcon DC 2017


TFcon is very pleased to welcome Neil Ross to TFcon USA 2017. Transformers fans will recognize him as the voices of Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag and Springer in Transformers Generation 1. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as Dusty and Shipwreck in GI Joe as well as Keith and Pidge in the original Voltron series. Mr. Ross will be taking part in Q&#38;A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest Transformers Convention all weekend long. TFcon  Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place in Washington DC the weekend of September &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor Neil Ross to attend TFcon DC 2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titan Return Bumblebee, Goldbug And Daniel Transformers RID
Transformers
G1 Generation One Vintage Transformers Lot OPTIMUS PRIME DINOBOTS CONSTRUCTICONS
Transformers
Hardhead Headmaster 1987 Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure Nice Condition
Transformers
G1 Vintage Transformer Japanese Headmaster Lione RARE!!
Transformers
Voltron 1997 Reissue Five Lions Robot
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 20th Anniversary MISB Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.