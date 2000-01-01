Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:25 PM
herooftheday316
Robot Master
herooftheday316's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Montreal
Posts: 790
TFCon 2017 Hotel
Hey everyone

I was looking into booking my hotel today as the winter is starting to feel VERY long and I need something concrete to look forward to.

While trying, I see the rate of 109$ only applies to 2 guests. In the past (with Delta) the rate was 109$ for up to 4 people (which I assume a lot of people do).

I personally feel frustrated at paying an extra 150$ over the stay of the weekend.

Perhaps this was just an oversight and it shouldn't be the case as part of the convention rate?

Thanks!

-Mike
My Feedback
