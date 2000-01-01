herooftheday316 Robot Master Join Date: Jul 2009 Location: Montreal Posts: 790

TFCon 2017 Hotel Hey everyone



I was looking into booking my hotel today as the winter is starting to feel VERY long and I need something concrete to look forward to.



While trying, I see the rate of 109$ only applies to 2 guests. In the past (with Delta) the rate was 109$ for up to 4 people (which I assume a lot of people do).



I personally feel frustrated at paying an extra 150$ over the stay of the weekend.



Perhaps this was just an oversight and it shouldn't be the case as part of the convention rate?



Thanks!



-Mike

