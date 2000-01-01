|
TFCon 2017 Hotel
Hey everyone
I was looking into booking my hotel today as the winter is starting to feel VERY long and I need something concrete to look forward to.
While trying, I see the rate of 109$ only applies to 2 guests. In the past (with Delta) the rate was 109$ for up to 4 people (which I assume a lot of people do).
I personally feel frustrated at paying an extra 150$ over the stay of the weekend.
Perhaps this was just an oversight and it shouldn't be the case as part of the convention rate?
Thanks!
-Mike