Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17 we have our first stock images of the*Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Cyberverse 1-Step Changers. We had reported the product number of these figures
while back in* January this year, and now we finally see that they are re-releases of Cyberverse 1-Step Changers Bumblebee, Wheeljack and Shockwave in the Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. As with the rest of the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line, these figures should show up only at Target stores. We still have no concrete information about the release date, but you can see all the images attached to this news post. » Continue Reading.
