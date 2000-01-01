Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:08 PM
UsernamePrime
Looking to Sell/Trade
I don't sell/trade much in general but I will update as I go along.

The KO OS combiners are for local pick up in Barrie/ON. Too big to ship. I'll try kijiji later if nothing moves here first for a while.

Look at my "Looking to Buy" thread for some trade options.


Thanks
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 09:24 PM.
UsernamePrime
Re: Looking to Sell/Trade
jinbao KO OS warbotron bruticus



Perfect condition. Only transformed once to combine. Complete with retail box that is in decent condition. It's a huge box, larger than Hasbro titan class boxes.


Look up youtube reviews for all the product details.


Pictured with Siege Omega for size comparison.


$130, pick up only in Barrie/ON
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime
Re: Looking to Sell/Trade
jinbao KO OS Devastator with upgrade kit


There's some wear on one of the combiner knees, it's only superficial and is not visible in any mode, only when removing/connecting a leg would you see it. Beyond that it's mint. Complete with retail boxes that are in good condition. It's 3 large boxes, combined it's larger than Hasbro titan class boxes.

Comes with upgrade kit which includes 2 drill hands, upgrade head, a couple replacement parts for stability, knee add on for height and stability.



The head and stability parts are already installed/pictured.



Look up youtube reviews for all the product details.


Pictured with Siege Omega for size comparison without the knee add on, knees add an inch (as tall head-to-head with Omega).


$160, pick up only in Barrie/ON
Click image for larger version Name: c1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 49.1 KB ID: 46339   Click image for larger version Name: c2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 59.6 KB ID: 46340   Click image for larger version Name: c3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 57.2 KB ID: 46341   Click image for larger version Name: all.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.0 KB ID: 46342  
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
UsernamePrime
Re: Looking to Sell/Trade
JuJian Jet Commander / KO OS Combiner Wars Superion

Perfect condition. Only transformed once to combine. Complete with retail boxes that are in great condition.


This is a really good OS of CW Superion, very stable and posable.


Look up youtube reviews for all the product details.


Pictured with Siege Omega for size comparison.


$140, pick up only in Barrie/ON
Click image for larger version Name: s1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 54.5 KB ID: 46343   Click image for larger version Name: s2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 48.8 KB ID: 46344   Click image for larger version Name: s3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 48.2 KB ID: 46345   Click image for larger version Name: all.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.0 KB ID: 46346  
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
