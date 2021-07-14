Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
New Transformers Victory HasLab Teased!


But that's not all folks! Also coming to us from Comicbook.com, we have our first tease of the next HasLab project – and it appears to be Victory-related! Rumors have circulated for weeks now that it may in fact be a new Star Saber figure, and it certainly seems this may be evidence of it. "As you can see in the image, on the next slide, Hasbro is teasing its newest HasLab project, which follows the impressive Unicron project that brought in 8,000 backers to bring that project to life. Unicron was shipped out in April of this year, &#187; Continue Reading.

#2
Re: New Transformers Victory HasLab Teased!
It will be kind of a joke if Hasbro takes Seige Jetfire and re-engineers it into Star Saber and charges 3-4 times the price just because it's Haslab... (just speculation though).
#3
Re: New Transformers Victory HasLab Teased!
Star saber was a fan poll meaning the cad was done already(Barring a rigged poll). At worse the tooling for victory leo wasn't made yet and added later. If they are retools of each other then it would have been the other way around.
