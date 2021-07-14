But that’s not all folks! Also coming to us from Comicbook.com
, we have our first tease of the next HasLab project – and it appears to be Victory-related! Rumors have circulated for weeks now that it may in fact be a new Star Saber figure, and it certainly seems this may be evidence of it. “As you can see in the image, on the next slide, Hasbro is teasing its newest HasLab project, which follows the impressive Unicron project that brought in 8,000 backers to bring that project to life. Unicron was shipped out in April of this year, » Continue Reading.
The post New Transformers Victory HasLab Teased!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca