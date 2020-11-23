|
Toyworld TW-FS04 Roadblock (WWII Barricade) Color Prototype
Via Weibo user ?????
, we have images of the color prototype of the next installments in Toyworld’s World War II series:*TW-FS04 Roadblock (WWII Barricade). This figure, planned for the Studio Series scale, is inspired by the World War II Transformers seen in The Last Knight. Roadblock (WWII Barricade) will include his little partner Confusion (Frenzy) who can sit in Roadblokc’s vehicle mode. It comes with some other extra accessories like weapons, a small table and more. A very nice concept for sure. We still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for » Continue Reading.
