Everything is awesome shape and complete unless otherwise noted. A ton of sealed stuff as well.



G1





Bonecrusher (missing small gun) $15

Scrapper (missing small gun) $15

Hot Spot (incomplete) $25

Superion (complete with Silverbolt Box) $200



BEAST WARS





Bonecrusher $20

Waspinator (10th Ann.) $25

Inferno (missing two missles) $30

Noctorro $10

Razorclaw $25

Spittor $25

Beast Machines Deluxe Optimus Primal $15

Air Hammer $20

Transmetals Turantulas $60





ARMADA





Cyclonus $40

Demolisher $40

(the following all have instructions and Sticker)

Unicron $150

OVerload $120

Scavenger $40

Bendy Optimus Prime $40

Sideways $50

Sideswipe $30

Hoist $30

Tidalwave $180

Blurr $40

Jetfire $150

Thrust $40

Smokescreen $20

Airazor $60

Rhinox $40

Land Military Team $20

Emergency Team $50

Space Team $60

Adventure Team $25

Destruction Team $20

Race Team $50

Sea Team $20

Street Speed Team $25

(The following are all sealed)

Sea Team Recolor $50

Emergency Team Recolor $50

Road Assault Team $50

Road Wrecker Team $40

Night Attack Team $40

Powerlinx Thrust $75

Powerlinx Demolisher $100

Nemesis Prime $120

Sideways $70

Thundercracker $140

Powerlinx Red Alert $60

Galvatron $175

Powerlinx Jetfire $300





CYBERTRON





Burgerking Optimus Prime $5

Burgerking Megatron $5

Burgerking Jetfire $5

(these all come with instructions and card backs)

Scourge $120

Leobreaker $80

Quickmix $50

Dirtboss $20

Override $40

Cybertron Defense Hot Shot $50

Sideways $70

Snarl $30

Backstop $20

Wreckloose $20

Scrapmetal $25

Undermine $25

Breakdown $20

Lugnutz $25

Clocker $25

Armorhide $20

Downshift $40

Mudflap $60

(The following are all sealed)

Giant Minicon Team $40

Cybertron Defense Red Alert $200

Cybertron Defense Scattershot $120

Cybertron Defense Hot Sho $80

Starscream VS Vector Prime $300







ENERGON





Signal Flare

(these are all complete with instructions)

Omega Supreme $150

Arcee $20

Shockblast $80

Devastator $80

Superion $140







ANIMATED





(These are all complete with manuals)

Soundwave $50

Slug $40

Swoop $50

Grimlock $50

Wreckgar $80

Jazz $35

Voyager Optimus Prime VS Megatron Sealed







PRIME





(The following are all sealed)

Cyberverse Arcee $10

Cyberverse Vehicon $10

Cyberverse Megatron $10

Wheeljack $60

Bumbelebee $25

Knock Out $40

Cliffjumper $50

Airachnid $40

Optimus Prime $100

Bulkhead $60

Dreadwing $120

Beast Hunters

Hardshell $15

Arcee $50

Airachnid $15

Skystalker $20

Smokescreen $40

Shockwave $80

Predaking $70

Ultra Magnus $100

FE Optimus Prime $200

FE Bulkhead $150





RID 2015





Scorponok $25

Legion Bumblebee $5

Fracture (missing kickstand $15)





TITANS RETURN





Trigger Happy $40

Laserbeak $10

Ravage $20

Rumble $20

Misfire (missing weapons) $50

Bumblebee $10

Roadburn $10

Kickback $10

Wheelie $5

Hot Rod $15

Kup $15

Twinferno $20

Twin Twist $80

Quake $25

Scourge $10

Perceptor $20

Overlord $80

Sentintel Prime $50

Broadside $60

Alpha Trion $25

Soundwave $60





Combiner Wars





Optimus Maximus (with white prime) $120







Other Transformers





RID Ruination $100

ROTF Ejector $25

ROTF Wheelie $25

Movie Ultimate Optimus Prime $100

30th Scoop $20

30th Bumblebee $10

30th Swerve $20

30th Armada Starscream $15

Combiner Wars Streetwise $30

Combiner Wars Blades $30

Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus $50

Universe Ratchet $20

WST Soundwave $120

(The following are all sealed)

Power of the Primes Sludge $40

Power of the Primes Slug $35

Power of the Primes Swoop $30

Power of the Primes Snarl $40

Power of the Primes Grimlock $40

30th Tankor $40

30th Jetfire $76

30th Sandstorm $85

Generations Shockwave $25

Classics Nerf Megatron $60

Classics Astrotrain $25

Universe Sideswipe $25

Universe Minicon Class 10pk $80

Reveal the Shield Jazz $40

Reveal the Shield Rodimus VS Cyclonus $30

ROTF SKids $20

ROTF Mudflap $20

Alternators Skids $45

Alternators Prowl $60

Alternators Sunstreaker $40

Alternators Tracks $50





