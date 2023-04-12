Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:58 PM
Mike
Robot Master
Mike's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 749
Mikes Giant list of Everything Transformers
Hey all, I have tons of Transformers for sale from all lines, take a look here or check out my website www.mikestoysngames.ca I have everything photographed and posted there as well except a few odds and ends.

Everything is awesome shape and complete unless otherwise noted. A ton of sealed stuff as well.

G1


Bonecrusher (missing small gun) $15
Scrapper (missing small gun) $15
Hot Spot (incomplete) $25
Superion (complete with Silverbolt Box) $200

BEAST WARS


Bonecrusher $20
Waspinator (10th Ann.) $25
Inferno (missing two missles) $30
Noctorro $10
Razorclaw $25
Spittor $25
Beast Machines Deluxe Optimus Primal $15
Air Hammer $20
Transmetals Turantulas $60


ARMADA


Cyclonus $40
Demolisher $40
(the following all have instructions and Sticker)
Unicron $150
OVerload $120
Scavenger $40
Bendy Optimus Prime $40
Sideways $50
Sideswipe $30
Hoist $30
Tidalwave $180
Blurr $40
Jetfire $150
Thrust $40
Smokescreen $20
Airazor $60
Rhinox $40
Land Military Team $20
Emergency Team $50
Space Team $60
Adventure Team $25
Destruction Team $20
Race Team $50
Sea Team $20
Street Speed Team $25
(The following are all sealed)
Sea Team Recolor $50
Emergency Team Recolor $50
Road Assault Team $50
Road Wrecker Team $40
Night Attack Team $40
Powerlinx Thrust $75
Powerlinx Demolisher $100
Nemesis Prime $120
Sideways $70
Thundercracker $140
Powerlinx Red Alert $60
Galvatron $175
Powerlinx Jetfire $300


CYBERTRON


Burgerking Optimus Prime $5
Burgerking Megatron $5
Burgerking Jetfire $5
(these all come with instructions and card backs)
Scourge $120
Leobreaker $80
Quickmix $50
Dirtboss $20
Override $40
Cybertron Defense Hot Shot $50
Sideways $70
Snarl $30
Backstop $20
Wreckloose $20
Scrapmetal $25
Undermine $25
Breakdown $20
Lugnutz $25
Clocker $25
Armorhide $20
Downshift $40
Mudflap $60
(The following are all sealed)
Giant Minicon Team $40
Cybertron Defense Red Alert $200
Cybertron Defense Scattershot $120
Cybertron Defense Hot Sho $80
Starscream VS Vector Prime $300



ENERGON


Signal Flare
(these are all complete with instructions)
Omega Supreme $150
Arcee $20
Shockblast $80
Devastator $80
Superion $140



ANIMATED


(These are all complete with manuals)
Soundwave $50
Slug $40
Swoop $50
Grimlock $50
Wreckgar $80
Jazz $35
Voyager Optimus Prime VS Megatron Sealed



PRIME


(The following are all sealed)
Cyberverse Arcee $10
Cyberverse Vehicon $10
Cyberverse Megatron $10
Wheeljack $60
Bumbelebee $25
Knock Out $40
Cliffjumper $50
Airachnid $40
Optimus Prime $100
Bulkhead $60
Dreadwing $120
Beast Hunters
Hardshell $15
Arcee $50
Airachnid $15
Skystalker $20
Smokescreen $40
Shockwave $80
Predaking $70
Ultra Magnus $100
FE Optimus Prime $200
FE Bulkhead $150


RID 2015


Scorponok $25
Legion Bumblebee $5
Fracture (missing kickstand $15)


TITANS RETURN


Trigger Happy $40
Laserbeak $10
Ravage $20
Rumble $20
Misfire (missing weapons) $50
Bumblebee $10
Roadburn $10
Kickback $10
Wheelie $5
Hot Rod $15
Kup $15
Twinferno $20
Twin Twist $80
Quake $25
Scourge $10
Perceptor $20
Overlord $80
Sentintel Prime $50
Broadside $60
Alpha Trion $25
Soundwave $60


Combiner Wars


Optimus Maximus (with white prime) $120



Other Transformers


RID Ruination $100
ROTF Ejector $25
ROTF Wheelie $25
Movie Ultimate Optimus Prime $100
30th Scoop $20
30th Bumblebee $10
30th Swerve $20
30th Armada Starscream $15
Combiner Wars Streetwise $30
Combiner Wars Blades $30
Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus $50
Universe Ratchet $20
WST Soundwave $120
(The following are all sealed)
Power of the Primes Sludge $40
Power of the Primes Slug $35
Power of the Primes Swoop $30
Power of the Primes Snarl $40
Power of the Primes Grimlock $40
30th Tankor $40
30th Jetfire $76
30th Sandstorm $85
Generations Shockwave $25
Classics Nerf Megatron $60
Classics Astrotrain $25
Universe Sideswipe $25
Universe Minicon Class 10pk $80
Reveal the Shield Jazz $40
Reveal the Shield Rodimus VS Cyclonus $30
ROTF SKids $20
ROTF Mudflap $20
Alternators Skids $45
Alternators Prowl $60
Alternators Sunstreaker $40
Alternators Tracks $50


I also have a wants list in the wanted section, up for trades and Im always up for cutting some deals, if my prices seem off, I do my best to keep up with current sold listings and price things bit cheaper, so let me know
