IDW Star Trek VS Transformers #01 Full Preview


Via*flickeringmyth*website we have the full preview of the upcoming*IDW Star Trek VS Transformers #01. The latest crossover in the IDW Transformers titles comes as a 4-issue mini-series where the*animated version of Star Trek (with characters like Lieutenant MRess and Lieutenant Arex) will meet The Transformers (with an style based on the G1 show). On this preview, titled Primes Directive, the Enterprise crew responds to a distress call from planet Cygnus Seven, and once they land they are shocked to see Starscream, Skywarp, Thundercrackers, Thrust, Acid Storm and Airachnid?. Things get dangerous for Captain Kirk and his crew who are &#187; Continue Reading.

The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
